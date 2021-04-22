Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Target by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 351,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Target by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.