Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 14.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Adobe by 36.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 171,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe stock opened at $511.60 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.57 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

