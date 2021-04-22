Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.80. The firm has a market cap of $381.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

