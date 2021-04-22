Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $510.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. The stock has a market cap of $243.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.71 and its 200 day moving average is $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

