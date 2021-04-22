Regents of The University of California Purchases Shares of 120,049 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 120,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.4% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 337.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 204,494 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 996,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,216,219. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.