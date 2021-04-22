Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,838,065 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

