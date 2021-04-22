Amcor (AMCR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/21/2021 – Amcor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

4/15/2021 – Amcor is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Amcor is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

4/2/2021 – Amcor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

2/24/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

2/23/2021 – Amcor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Amcor stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,625. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

