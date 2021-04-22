Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $594,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.76. 22,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

