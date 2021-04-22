Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Lennar stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,562. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

