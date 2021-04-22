iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 2,337,036 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

