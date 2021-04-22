Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 28,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

