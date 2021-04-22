First Command Bank Sells 262 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $517,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

