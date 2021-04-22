Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 37,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Dropbox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 611,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $59,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 246,967 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

