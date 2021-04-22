Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00 to $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $591.40.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $630.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

