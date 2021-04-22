Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.93. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 19,826 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

