Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.93. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 19,826 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on GSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
