Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.00. Caleres shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Caleres alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 424,530 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.