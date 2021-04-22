Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $12.35. Orange shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 6,512 shares.

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orange by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Orange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Orange by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 837,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orange by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

