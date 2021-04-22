Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $41.31

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $39.63. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 113,629 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

