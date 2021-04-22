Telemus Capital LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

