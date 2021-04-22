Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Crown stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $5,360,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

