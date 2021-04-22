Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.35.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

