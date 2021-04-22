Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 151,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 11,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,466. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

