Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,514,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,508,317 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

