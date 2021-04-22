Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New comprises approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of BAPR stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 35,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,313. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.