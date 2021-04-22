General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

