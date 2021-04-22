Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $27.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SPYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 16,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $60.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

