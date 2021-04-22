BIDR 1-Day Volume Tops $38.78 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $38.78 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00274012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.01040007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00700264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.48 or 1.00065619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

