SeChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $941.00 (SNN)

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, SeChain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One SeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SeChain has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $941.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00274012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.01040007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00700264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.48 or 1.00065619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SeChain

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here . SeChain’s official website is snn.cash

Buying and Selling SeChain

