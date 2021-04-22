Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $67.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $206,947,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,097. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

