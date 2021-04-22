Klever 1-Day Volume Tops $3.91 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Klever has a total market capitalization of $265.28 million and $3.91 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00274012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.01040007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00700264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.48 or 1.00065619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

