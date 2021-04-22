Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174. Puma has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

