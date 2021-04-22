14,344 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,422,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 21,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,675. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $62.97.

