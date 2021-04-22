Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $1,900.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,877.50.

Shares of CNSWF stock traded up $63.29 on Thursday, reaching $1,495.70. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $928.62 and a 1 year high of $1,619.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,406.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,278.33.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

