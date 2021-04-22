Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 563.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 189,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

