Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,905. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $231.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

