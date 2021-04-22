First United Bank Trust Sells 5,195 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

