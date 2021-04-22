Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LivePerson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 1,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,061 shares of company stock worth $4,384,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

