Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at UBS Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.96. 61,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,687. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.