Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as high as $192.20 and last traded at $186.09, with a volume of 21067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.16.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.