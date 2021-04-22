Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 5,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,229. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

