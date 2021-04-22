Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 40,438 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 7.51% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000.

EJAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. 9,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.