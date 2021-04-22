First United Bank Trust Buys 4,001 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.63. 25,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

