Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 11,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

