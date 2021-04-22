American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by ($0.47), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,671,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

