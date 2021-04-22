LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $49.19 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $49,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 51,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

