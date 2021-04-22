PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.