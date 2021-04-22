Syquant Capital Sas Purchases Shares of 10,000 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.49.

NYSE JHG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.25. 1,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.