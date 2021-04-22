20,900 Shares in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,650. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $298.49 million, a P/E ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.