PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Holdings Decreased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPD were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPD shares. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

PPD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 135,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.67. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

