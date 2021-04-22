LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after buying an additional 451,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $131.95. 42,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

